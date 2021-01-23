Zcoin (XZC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.64 or 0.03818645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00431619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.01333616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00541037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.18 or 0.00428474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00270151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022919 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.