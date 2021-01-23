Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zalando has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

