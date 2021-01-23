Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Buy

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

