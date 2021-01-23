Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to “Hold”

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFGC. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $579,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 171.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,309,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

