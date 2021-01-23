Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) to “Buy”

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 38.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

IQEPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $972.12 million, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 3.10. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

