Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNTY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $363.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $50,326.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361 and have sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

