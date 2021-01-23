Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 134,505 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,150 shares in the last quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

