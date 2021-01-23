Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

