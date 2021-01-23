Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

