Zacks Investment Research Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

