Zacks Investment Research Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SEAS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.