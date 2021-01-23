Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $154.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

