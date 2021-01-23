Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOOK. Truist assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $279.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 502,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

