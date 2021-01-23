Zacks Investment Research Downgrades X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of XFOR opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $138.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.