Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Sell

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 291,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $28,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.