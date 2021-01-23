Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,212,000 after buying an additional 342,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at $2,368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

