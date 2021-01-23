Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $482.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in International Seaways by 961.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

