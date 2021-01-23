Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLY. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,843.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,518,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,320,884.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,640,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Fastly by 34.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Fastly by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

