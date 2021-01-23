Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Sell

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

EXPO stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. Exponent has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Exponent by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Exponent by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Exponent by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

