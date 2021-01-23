Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Sell

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $61,674.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $243,481.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 20.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,793,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,510,000 after purchasing an additional 619,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

