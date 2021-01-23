Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.55. 420,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

