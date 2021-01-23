Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. Tactile Systems Technology also posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.68 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

TCMD traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 68,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.93, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

