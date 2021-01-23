Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $0.56. Shopify reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. 140166 initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,196.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.23, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,147.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,037.12. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.