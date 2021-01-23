Zacks: Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

NYSE SAIL opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,884.12 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $59.62.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,492. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.