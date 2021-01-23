Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

APPS traded up $5.92 on Friday, hitting $67.93. 2,830,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

