Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.62). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLVS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $6.68 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $589.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

