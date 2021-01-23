Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.26.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,035. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $160.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

