Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.94.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.32. 1,047,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,502. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $132.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

