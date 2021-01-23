Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunworks.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 133.44% and a negative net margin of 33.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Sunworks stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,799,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,144,937. The company has a market capitalization of $380.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.21. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.