Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 305%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of SPB opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

