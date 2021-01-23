Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post $5.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.65 million to $6.00 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $6.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $10.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $14.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SELB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

SELB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. 991,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,530. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

