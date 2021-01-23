Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $779.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Insiders have purchased a total of 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885 over the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,513 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,931,000 after buying an additional 1,843,709 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

