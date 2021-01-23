Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million.

OIIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

O2Micro International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 625,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 7.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,718 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

