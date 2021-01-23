Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. At Home Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in At Home Group by 876.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 484,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in At Home Group by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 265,534 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter worth about $2,540,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in At Home Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 164,455 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $24.93. 2,516,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,348. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.