Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Shares of WING traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.44. 306,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,860. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $245,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 74.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 169.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

