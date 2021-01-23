Zacks: Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.49. Teekay LNG Partners also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 113,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

