Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 1,051,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,835. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

