Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

LW traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. 844,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,262. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 88,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 38.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,288,000 after buying an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

