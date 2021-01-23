Zacks: Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.22 Million

Brokerages expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $36.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.58 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $38.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.62 million to $143.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.29 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

HMLP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 83,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,643. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $522.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

