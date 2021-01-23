Zacks: Analysts Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.11. Hibbett Sports reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. 140166 increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 427,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,975. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

