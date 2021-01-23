Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.67). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 357.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%. The business had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. 68,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $174.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

