Zacks: Analysts Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.45. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

ATUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.12. 4,135,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 200.68 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,920,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

