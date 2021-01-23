Zacks: Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post sales of $12.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $12.82 million. Airgain reported sales of $13.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $48.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.74 million to $75.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

AIRG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.73. 187,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,531. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $222.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.32 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Airgain by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

