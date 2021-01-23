Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,572,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 853,115 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after acquiring an additional 261,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

