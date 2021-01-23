Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

