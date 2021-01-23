Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.02. Hexcel posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

NYSE:HXL opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.