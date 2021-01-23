Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.01 Million

Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report sales of $13.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.54 million and the highest is $13.48 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $51.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.45 million to $53.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.07 million, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $53.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GLAD opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $302.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 434,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 244,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

