Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.45 Million

Brokerages predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $169.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.60 million and the highest is $173.30 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $165.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $663.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $668.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $623.30 million, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $637.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $291,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 118,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

FIBK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. 290,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

