Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $3.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $2.85. FedEx reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $18.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.72 to $19.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.12. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

