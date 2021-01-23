Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Post $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $3,058,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ETH stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.54 million, a P/E ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

